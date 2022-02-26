Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,528 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 49 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Harsco by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Harsco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSC opened at $11.63 on Friday. Harsco has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $921.14 million, a PE ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

