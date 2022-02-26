Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,528 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 7,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 49 put options.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Harsco by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Harsco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE HSC opened at $11.63 on Friday. Harsco has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $921.14 million, a PE ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.94.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.
Harsco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harsco (HSC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.