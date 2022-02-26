Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Ball (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 22,361 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,200% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,720 put options.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Ball by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLL opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.31.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

