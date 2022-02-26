Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Ball (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 22,361 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,200% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,720 put options.
BLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.06.
In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:BLL opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.31.
Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.
Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
