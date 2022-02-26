Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) will post $66.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $72.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $51.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $306.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $297.50 million to $315.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $334.45 million, with estimates ranging from $330.90 million to $338.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 30.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,186,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after acquiring an additional 149,543 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,083.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 145,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 132,757 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,760,000 after acquiring an additional 44,264 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 104,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 40,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $53.97 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

