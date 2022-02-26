Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Strategic Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01.
Strategic Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:SOG)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.