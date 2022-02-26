Strike (STRK) Price Reaches $43.48 on Major Exchanges

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, Strike has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $135.67 million and approximately $48.92 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can now be bought for approximately $43.48 or 0.00110510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00047358 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,818.49 or 0.07163809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,271.59 or 0.99817326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00049248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,120,506 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.