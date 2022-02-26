StrongHands Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $176,606.83 and $14.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,597,147,720 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

