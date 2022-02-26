Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,299,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $265.79 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $227.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.22.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

