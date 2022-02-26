SUKU Market Cap Tops $30.60 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SUKU has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. SUKU has a total market cap of $30.60 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SUKU Profile

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

