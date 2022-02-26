Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 0.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.97 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP traded down $7.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. 582,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $123.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.97.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating ) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Summit Midstream Partners worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

