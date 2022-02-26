Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.17.
Several brokerages recently commented on SLF. Veritas Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CSFB upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.
Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$67.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$39.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.73. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$61.15 and a 52 week high of C$74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.73.
About Sun Life Financial (Get Rating)
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
