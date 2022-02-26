Sun (New) (SUN) Achieves Market Cap of $125.64 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $125.64 million and approximately $78.75 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001931 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00047358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

SUN is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

