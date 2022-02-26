SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,377,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of SunCoke Energy worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SXC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after buying an additional 286,688 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,639,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after buying an additional 566,144 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,505,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 593,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,285,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 180,119 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:SXC opened at $7.83 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $650.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.26.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

