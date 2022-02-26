Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $32.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 22840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.85.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,237,000 after buying an additional 4,231,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after buying an additional 1,362,613 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,011,000 after buying an additional 852,226 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,058,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,338,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,137,000 after buying an additional 662,987 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. Analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

