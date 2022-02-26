Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,220,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 527,260 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.29% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $86,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 60.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth $81,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile (Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.