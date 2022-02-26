Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.93

Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.93 and traded as low as $20.41. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 13,037 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $332.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 74,036 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 42,925 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.