SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,379 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 69,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $400,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total transaction of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,344 shares of company stock worth $23,661,845 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $623.16 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $467.22 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $645.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $655.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $792.59.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

