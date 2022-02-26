Swap (XWP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. Swap has a market capitalization of $166,346.69 and $12.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swap has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00045908 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,697.98 or 0.06997118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,506.94 or 0.99866354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,876,348 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

