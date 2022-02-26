Swapcoinz Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the US dollar. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $3.24 million and $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00047366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,746.42 or 0.07051388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,010.64 or 1.00159027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048250 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile

Swapcoinz's total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz's official website is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz's official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars.

