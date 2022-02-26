Switch, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Switch has increased its dividend payment by 248.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Switch has a payout ratio of 84.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Switch to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

SWCH opened at $26.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. Switch has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 153.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $4,745,400. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Switch by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Switch by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Switch by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 224,192 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Switch by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 61,169 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

