SYNC Network (SYNC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,186.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.84 million and $6,186.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.25 or 0.00239549 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014109 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003871 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000802 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00022018 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,662,241 coins and its circulating supply is 123,629,012 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

