Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 253.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $34,616,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,265 shares of company stock valued at $113,920,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $311.15 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

