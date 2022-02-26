Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $34,616,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,265 shares of company stock worth $113,920,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $311.15 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

