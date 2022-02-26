T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after buying an additional 794,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,433,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,339,000 after purchasing an additional 133,194 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,242 shares during the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $125.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.