TaaS (TAAS) Trading 4.6% Lower This Week

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, TaaS has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a market cap of $6.82 million and $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TaaS

TAAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

