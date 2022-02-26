Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.72 Million

Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) will announce $168.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $141.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $852.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $851.30 million to $855.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $112.43 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 387.69 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.09.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total value of $288,663.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $151,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,478 shares of company stock worth $3,157,302 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $784,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $975,164,000 after buying an additional 672,004 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

