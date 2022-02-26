Tapmydata (TAP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $55.00

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $970,080.73 and approximately $55.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00236830 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013913 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003670 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00022054 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,566,430 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

