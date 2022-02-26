Taraxa (TARA) Hits Market Cap of $5.52 Million

Taraxa (CURRENCY:TARA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Taraxa coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Taraxa has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. Taraxa has a market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Taraxa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taraxa Profile

Taraxa (CRYPTO:TARA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Taraxa’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,021,474 coins. The Reddit community for Taraxa is https://reddit.com/r/Taraxa_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Taraxa’s official Twitter account is @taraxa_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Taraxa is a decentralized infrastructure purpose-built to make informal transaction data clear and trusted. “

Buying and Selling Taraxa

