TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.22

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.22 and traded as high as $6.50. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 4,558 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating ) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of TAT Technologies worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

