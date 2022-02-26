TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.22

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.22 and traded as high as $6.50. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 4,558 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22.
TAT Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)
TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.
