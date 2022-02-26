Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.94. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,367 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,032,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,278 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 77,096 shares during the last quarter. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

