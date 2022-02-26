Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,510 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,327,000 after purchasing an additional 254,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 162,192 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $898,954.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $3,345,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,112 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

TMHC opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

