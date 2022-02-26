Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,473 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,473 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Citrix Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,901 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $102.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $144.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

