Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 24,290 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of WFC opened at $54.11 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $222.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

