Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. Barclays cut their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.70.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $134.96 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

