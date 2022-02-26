Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.17 Million in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bally's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BALY shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.63.

NYSE BALY opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.