Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Makes New $21 Million Investment in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,996,000. AMMO accounts for approximately 8.5% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned 2.97% of AMMO as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMMO by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMMO by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after buying an additional 905,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMMO by 40.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after buying an additional 825,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMMO by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 210,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AMMO by 18.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,074,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 166,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

AMMO stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $514.09 million, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of -0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. AMMO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). AMMO had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 14.55%. Research analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AMMO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

