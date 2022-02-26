Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,231 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,803 shares of company stock worth $4,855,951. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.19. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $111.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

