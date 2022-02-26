Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $212,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.44. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

