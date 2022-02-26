Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,703,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,374 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 13.43% of Tech and Energy Transition worth $16,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the third quarter valued at $340,000.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Shares of TETC stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TETC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.