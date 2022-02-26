Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of THNPF opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. Technip Energies has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

