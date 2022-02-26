Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Tellurian alerts:

In related news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,750,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,952 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 162,547 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 556,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 467,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 36,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 2.37. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

Tellurian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.