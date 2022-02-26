TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Senior Officer Douglas French Sells 7,240 Shares

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.
Shares of TSE T traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$32.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,081,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,094. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14. The stock has a market cap of C$44.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of C$24.93 and a 52 week high of C$32.57.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 104.18%.
TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
Further Reading
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.