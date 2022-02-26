TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Senior Officer Douglas French Sells 7,240 Shares

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.

Shares of TSE T traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$32.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,081,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,094. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14. The stock has a market cap of C$44.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of C$24.93 and a 52 week high of C$32.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 104.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.46.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

