TEMCO Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $19.61 million and $193,816.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TEMCO has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s launch date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

