Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Tempur Sealy International worth $15,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX opened at $33.79 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. StockNews.com lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

