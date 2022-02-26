TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.55

Shares of TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.55 and traded as high as C$6.10. TeraGo shares last traded at C$5.94, with a volume of 5,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, cut their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.74 million and a PE ratio of -12.67.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

