Terra Virtua Kolect Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $74.40 million and $8.78 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00037144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00111090 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 695,072,844 coins. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

