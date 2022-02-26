TerraUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $12.75 billion and $458.58 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008856 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000066 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000248 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 12,713,173,241 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.