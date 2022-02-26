Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 568,487 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $809.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $813.32 billion, a PE ratio of 165.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $966.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $919.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $935.68.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,791,772. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

