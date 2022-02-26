Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,713 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in Tesla by 81.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Tesla by 118.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $935.68.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $809.87 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $813.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $966.31 and a 200-day moving average of $919.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock worth $1,770,791,772. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.