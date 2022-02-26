Tether (USDT) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $79.58 billion and approximately $50.12 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00046766 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.97 or 0.07153715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.93 or 0.99441130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00045500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00048995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 82,164,697,053 coins and its circulating supply is 79,540,056,298 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

