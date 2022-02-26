Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.38% of Texas Pacific Land worth $35,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,535,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,508,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

TPL opened at $1,065.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,126.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,231.16. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $946.29 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

